Sushant Singh Rajput’s 14-year-old female fan commits suicide

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Odisha’s Cuttack, unable to bear the news of untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said police on Friday.

The incident occurred in Jobra area of Cuttack on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Saumya Sriraj, a Class IX student of Saraswati Sishu Mandir. She allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself in the absence of her family members.

According to the family, the girl was under severely upset following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh. However, the police would conduct further investigation into different angles of the incident, said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Singh.