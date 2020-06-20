Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister quits Social media after sharing his ‘hand written’ message

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta, who came to India from US two days ago, deleted her social media profiles after sharing an empowering message to his fans.

Shweta was seen on FB till Wednesday and she shared a photo of a hand written copy of Sushant’s letter to his mother and posted -“Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

In the letter Sushant’s immense lose of emotional support from his mother is evident. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a handwritten letter on his Twitter profile, in remembrance of his mother. The letter read, “You promised you would be with me forever, And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother.”

Sushant Singh’s mother died in 2002, when he was just a teenager. Remembering his mother, Sushant shared the picture collage on his Instagram profile and wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa.” Read Sushant Singh Rajput’s note to his mom here

The family bid farewell to him submerging his ashes in the Holy Ganges river in the city of Patna on Thursday.