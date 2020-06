An old video of the late star Sushant Singh Rajput as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia is going viral on internet.

Earlier on Thursday Asihwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to express her condolences.

“Rest in peace Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones,” the actress wrote on Instagram Story.