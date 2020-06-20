DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“The Indian army is strong and can defeat China. Don’t politicize this”: Father of an Indian soldier injured in Ladakh standoff asks Rahul Gandhi: Video

Jun 20, 2020, 05:30 pm IST

The father of an Indian Army soldier who was injured in the  recent clashes with Chinese Army in Ladakh has came forward Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for politicizing the Ladakh clash.

The video of this has gone viral on social media. In the video,Balwant Singh, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicize the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army.

“The Indian army is strong and can defeat China…My son fought in the army and will continue to fight in the army,” he emphasized.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a video of the same man who was seen narrating the chain of events, leading to his son’s injury during the scuffle at the LAC.  “It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Rahul Gandhi had written.

The video was also shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest,” Shah tweeted.

 

