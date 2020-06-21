After Volleys of opposition attack, Government clarifies PMs words on Galvan

After facing a backlash on PM Narendra Modi’s comments that there are no Chinese intruders on an inch of Indian soil government of India gave an explanation for what the PM really meant.Opposition parties including old ally Shivsena questioned PMs comment and asked ‘where the 20 Indian soldiers martyred’ on Indian side of LAC or the Chinese side.Congress veteran demanded an explanation on what really happened at Galvan.

China keeps the Galvan face-off with India low key and any detail including that of Chinese casualities are not available.

The government of India on Saturday issued a clarification to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement denying Chinese intruders on the Indian side of LAC, stating that his statement was meant to be “pertained to the situation following bravery of armed forces”, referring to the deaths of 20 soldiers in the Galwan Valley skirmish with China. “The words of the PM that those who tried to transgress were taught befitting lesson by our brave sons succinctly summed up ethos of armed forces,” the government clarified. The statement adds that the Chinese erections on Galvan had been removed by Indian soldiers.

The clarification comes just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged Modi with surrendering Indian territory to China. Tagging PM’s remarks with his tweet, Gandhi said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.” “If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” Gandhi said.