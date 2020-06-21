Attack China financially says General VK Singh

Former Army Chief who is currently Central minister for road transport and highways,VK Singh opinioned war with China should be a last resort and suggested attacking the dragon land imposing tough restrictions on import and a complete economic boycott.

Gen VK Singh ,said there were no intrusion whatsoever in Galvan valley, but instead lightened it as transgressions.He said that the Chinese troops strategy was to push Indian Army from Finger 4 mountains which they are attempting for the first time and to which Indian troops replied effectively.

VK Singh added however that the Chinese this time came with better infrastructure and tried to overawe Indian soldiers with excessive use of force and military vehicles.