Brazil Covid count crosses 1 million mark, following United States

Brazil became the second nation to cross the 1 million mark on the number of Covid positives following USA. Brazil’s government confirmed that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States.

The country’s health ministry said that the total now stood at 1,032,913, up more than 50,000 from Thursday. Brazil’s Covid count jumped as it corrected a previous report which erroneously left out a good portion of test results.

Barazil’s extreme right winger President Jair Bolsonaro, still has wind to downplay the risks of the virus after nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 in three months, saying the impact of social isolation measures on the economy could be worse than the disease itself. Johns Hopkins University says Brazil is performing an average of 14 tests per 100,000 people each day, and health experts say that number is up to 20 times less than needed to track and filter the virus. World health experts considers Brazil’s actual Covid count will be six to seven times higher than the official statistics.

Official data show a downward trend of the virus in Brazil’s north, including the hard-hit region of the Amazon, a plateau in cases and deaths in the countries’ biggest cities near the Atlantic coast, but a rising curve in the south.Brazil’s rural areas are widely neglected resulting in a devastating Covid impact.