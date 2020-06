3379 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. Thus the total number of coronavirus patients in Saudi Arabia has rised to 157,612. This was announced on Sunday by Ministry of Health.

2,213 recoveries were also reported today, with total recoveries in Saudi Arabia rising to 101,130. With 2,027 in intensive care units.

The ministry also confirmed 37 deaths, taking the toll of dead in the Kingdom to 1,267.