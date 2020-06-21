Fuel prices hiked for 15th day: Know the new rates

The price of petrol and diesel has increased in the country for the 15th day in a row. The price of diesel was rised by 60 paise and petrol by 35 paise on Sunday. After this hike, the price of diesel hit a record high.

The increase in the price of diesel and petrol has reached at Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively in a fortnight. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 79.23 per litre and diesel rates Rs 78.27 per litre .

Petrol and diesel prices had touched a record high in 2018. Diesel rate had touched a peak of Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi on October 16, 2018, and petrol price had mounted to Rs 84 a litre in Delhi on October 4, 2018.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 79.23 and diesel Rs 78.27

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 86.04 and diesel Rs 76.69

Chennai: Petrol Rs 82.58 and diesel Rs 75.80

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 82.25 and diesel Rs 76.49

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 81.81 and diesel Rs 74.43

Gurugram: Petrol Rs 77.48 and diesel Rs 70.74