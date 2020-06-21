Giving a shock to CPM, former state secretary and followers quit party

In giving a huge shock to CPM leadership, its former state secretary in Karnataka and his followers quit party. CPM’s former Karnataka state secretary and two time MLA G.Shivaram Reddy and his 50 followers has quit party.

They had handed over their resignation letter to CPM Chickballarpur district leadership. Reddy accused that some leaders in the party are trying to sideline him. Chickballarpur is one of the CPM stronghold in Karnataka.

Reddy was MLA from Bageppally constituency in the district in 1994 and 2004. He was the CPM state secretary from 2012 to 2018 December. He resigned from the post after a sex scandal raised against him.