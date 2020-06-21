Guatemala President fires health minister for lousy handling of pandemic

The President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala fired health Minister Hugo Monroy,and named Amelia Flores,as his replacement.The move is said to be a reflection of lousy handling of Covid pandemic with the infections and deaths rising in the Central American republic.

The new health minister, Flores is a doctor who served in the administration of President Óscar Berger from 2004 to 2008.

Federal lawmakers called Hugo Monroy multiple times for questioning and complained that the Health Ministry was spending too little of its budget during the pandemic.During his tenure, doctors from the public health system protested that they weren’t being paid. Images of hospitals overwhelmed by the sick have increasingly painted a grim picture of the situation in Guatemala.

Guatemala has reported more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 449 deaths.