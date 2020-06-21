‘India stands with Modi and Modi standing for China’: Former chief of Amnesty India,Aakar Patel makes abusive remarks about Prime Minister

As the whole country is shocked in the brutal attack of Chinese Army on the Indian soldiers in Ladakh, the former chief of Amnesty India has came with abusive remarks. Aakar Patel, the former Amnesty India Chief took to Twitter to declared that the enemy of the country was BJP and not China. “India Stands with Modi. Modi Standing for China”, Aakar Patel has tweeted.

Aakar Patel claimed that he did not find any references to China in the original document of the Jana Sangh or the BJP. However, he said that he found too many references to Indian Muslims as being the enemy of the country.

My strategic analysis – Modi hand is weakened because his entire command — bhakt sena, Bhagwat army and special forces of TimesNow, Republic — occupying right flank.

Left is vacant. Centre is missing. — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) June 21, 2020

“As long as they can fix the Indians they don’t like, they don’t care what happens to Bharat Mata,” he made serious claims against BJP alleging that the party inherently hated the Muslims of the country.

Aakar Patel later emphasized that that BJP was his real enemy and not China. Patel said that China is just an opponent, which has strategic objectives. According to Aakar Patel, China is not trying to destroy us internally, but BJP is.

Aakar Patel has earlier ignited controversy as he claimed that India is secular “despite” Hindus in an article written in the Congress mouthpiece National Herald . Patel has also criticized the Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court by saying that the judgement by the Supremo Court reminded him of Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Recently, while quoting a tweet by Colorado Times Recorder featuring a video of thousands of people protesting in Capitol in Colorado, Aakar Patel had tweeted that India Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, women and poor also need to do protests like these. “We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor. And women. World will notice. Protest is a craft,” he had tweeted. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against Aakar Patel for the said tweet. Following the FIR, Aakar Patel’s Twitter account was withheld by the social networking giant only to be restored later.