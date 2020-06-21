Mother and 3 daughters killed in horrific car crash

A mother and her three young daughters were killed in a horrific chained car crash in Brampton in Ontario,Canada.

Karolina Ciasullo a primary school teacher and her daughters Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1, died following a four-vehicle crash at Torbram Road and Countryside Road.Witnesses said the crash occurred when a blue Nissan Infiniti sped through the intersection while being followed by a police cruiser and collided with a van, which Ciasullo and her daughters were travelling in.

the six-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Ciasullo and her two other daughters were transported to hospital in critical condition but later died. The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, police said.