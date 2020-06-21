“Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. We will continue asking till we hear the truth”: Actor Kamal Hassan on Ladakh standoff

Actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has today aid that asking questions can not be treated as anti-national and the union government must answer more questions on Ladakh standoff. He also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against trying to “emotionally manipulate people” .

“The mischief lies in continuing to emotionally manipulate people with such statements. I sincerely request the prime minister and his supporters to stop doing that,” the Kamal Hassan wrote.

“Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. The right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth,” he added.

He further acknowledged that certain information may be classified but urged the government to have “some transparency and accountability for a change.”