“Satellite images show China crossed LAC, entered India”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi again accuses Narendra Modi of surrendering Indian territory

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again came attacking the union government over the Ladakh standoff. The former AICC president has claimed that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

‘ PM Modi Prime Minister said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata’, Gandhi tweeted in hindi with an image shown by one of the TV channels.

“Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” Gandhi tweeted earlier on Sunday. .He had attacked the Prime Minister on Saturday too, accusing him of surrendering India’s territory to China.

“PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” Gandhi had said in his tweet on Saturday.