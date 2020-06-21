Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

Saudi Arabia has lifted the 91 day long lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The nationwide curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia has lifted from June 21, Sunday. The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry has decided to lift the nationwide curfew and resume all economic and commercial activities as of Sunday morning.

The curfew will be lifted as of 6:00 am 21 June. While Umrah, international flights, entry to kingdom across land borders and social gatherings to more than 50 people remain suspended.

Saudi Arabia introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities.

In May, it announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions on movement and travel, culminating in the curfew completely ending on June 21.