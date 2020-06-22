‘They had fought a fierce battle, Indian soldiers were attacked by sharp weapons, they were thrown in to river during clash’: Doctors who treat Indian soldiers explain

A team of Indian doctors who treat the Indian soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley face-off has made it clear that the Indian soldiers has bravely fought with the Chinese intruders. This was reported by Indian Express.

The Indian soldiers were attacked by sharp weapons as there were sharp weapon wounds, multiple fractures on their body. Many of the India soldier who ere died during the stand-off were died due to drowning/cold, apparently after they were thrown or fell into the river during the clash.

“From the condition of the bodies of the martyred soldiers, it appeared that they had fought a fierce battle. It appeared that they [Indian soldiers] killed many [Chinese]. The injuries looked like multiple stab wounds inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, and several of them also had multiple limb fractures,” a doctor at Leh’s Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital, who had seen the bodies, said to Indian Express.

Twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion Col B Santosh Babu were killed on June 15-16 in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley.