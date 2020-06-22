Beverages Corporation gives permission to E-commerce companies to start online liquor delivery

The major e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon and Alibaba-backed grocery venture BigBasket has got approval to to deliver alcohol in the state of West Bengal. The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation has given approval for this.

West Bengal had invited companies to express interest for “handling electronic ordering, purchase, sale and home delivery of alcoholic liquors from licensed retail outlets” to eligible legal-age consumers in the state on Last month.

Earlier in March, the government had restricted the sale of alcohol as it had announced a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the relaxation was announced in May, after which people queued up at liquor stores to buy alcohol leading to violation of social distancing norms.

Since then, the liquor industry has been lobbying with many states to allow online deliveries. Every state has its own sets of alcohol sales policy.