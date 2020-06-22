Boycott China : Govt freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5000 Crore

Amid the protests against China, the Maharashtra government has put 3 Chinese deals worth Rs 5000 crores on hold.

The 3 MoUs were signed by the Udhhav Thackeray government on 17th June under the ‘ Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ hours before the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley. All the three Chinese companies- Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors signed the deal to invest in Talegaon in Pune district.

‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ was an attempt to revive the economy of the state post-Covid. 12 agreements were signed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which included companies from Singapore, South Korea, US besides several Indian companies.

few Days back the Telecom Ministry also had asked BSNL, MTNL, and other subsidiaries to avoid Chinese equipment in upgradation. In addition, the Ministry also directed all concerned departments to make the purchase of goods manufactured in India as their topmost priority as part of the Centre’s push for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Earlier, the Indian Railways terminated a contract worth Rs 470 cr with China. The signalling contract was given to Beijing National Railway Research & Design Institute of Signal & Communication in the year 2016.