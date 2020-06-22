“Congress surrendered 43,000 km of Indian land to China”,says BJP

In a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that he as prime minister “abjectly surrendered” hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China and presided over 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013.

In a series of tweets after Singh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the ongoing stand-off with China, Nadda said the senior Congress leader and his party should stop “insulting” our forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

They did this post the airstrikes and surgical strikes, the BJP president said, asking the Congress to understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.

“Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces. One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” Nadda tweeted.