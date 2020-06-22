Coronavirus found in chicken at poultry farms? ; Here’s the truth behind the news

Govt issued a clarification after a news report was circulated on social media, which claimed that the health department has tested poultry chicken in some districts in Madhya Pradesh and found them coronavirus infected.

‘Director of the animal husbandry department, R K Rokde, citing a letter issued by the state health department in this regard, has refuted the claim made in the news report that coronavirus was found in chicken,’ a Public Relations Department official said.

According to the official, Rokde has made it clear that the consumption of poultry products was completely safe. ‘The animal husbandry department said that this news is completely misleading and baseless. No guidelines or warning letters have been issued by the health department regarding chicken or closure of poultry farms,’ the official added.

‘However, Rokde has said that no such sampling was carried out at any place in the state and no sign of coronavirus infection was spotted among the poultry birds so far,’ the official said.