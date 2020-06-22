Covid-19 Updates: 4 deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait

Kuwait has confirmed 641 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the infection tally in the country to 40,291. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) on Monday.

4 more deaths from COVID-19 were also reported .Thus taking the death toll to 330.530 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from the ailment in Kuwait to 31,770.

181 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 75 people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine .

In the last 24 hours 3,216 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Kuwait, taking the total tests to 357,594 .