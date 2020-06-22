Dubai unveils new protocols, set to welcome foreign tourists

Dubai has released a new set of protocols that all residents and citizens travelling into or out of the emirate must abide by, besides also confirming that tourists will be allowed to return to Dubai starting July 7.

The new directives announced on Sunday night were issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management led by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The committee said that foreign nationals possessing residency visas issued in Dubai can return to the emirate beginning Monday, June 22.