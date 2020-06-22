Gulf country makes important announcement

Kuwait has eased the curfew imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The coronavirus curfew will now start from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.The new curfew hours has been imposed from from Sunday, June 21.

The Kuwait cabinet has also decided to extend its first phase in a 5-phase plan to go back to normal life for one more week, while revealing that total lockdown in the Hawally area has been lifted.

Kuwait will also patients with critical health conditions and students who might be missing exams to travel if they follow certain precautionary measures.