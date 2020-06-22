Health and Life : These problems can spoil your sex life

If you want to enjoy sex life properly then you should always be ready physically and mentally. It is very important to pay attention to your health. Those people who enjoy their sex life in a much better way are very serious for their health.

1. Obesity: Obesity is your biggest enemy for sex life. People who are overweight, their fat cells produce estrogen (female hormone), which reduces their sex drive. The sex drive of daily exercisers is very strong.

2. Stress: According to research, the sex drive of people living under stress becomes very weak.

3. Lack of sleep: Sleep is also one of the biggest sex drive killers. People who take only 4 to 5 hours of sleep, due to which the desire for sex also gradually starts to decrease. Therefore, you should sleep for 7 to 8 hours daily.

4. Alcohol and drugs: Drug addicts have a very low sex drive and they collapse very quickly during sex. So stop taking alcohol. It affects your sexual arousal.

5. Depression: Depression makes double attacks on your sex drive. One, due to depression, there is a decrease in the desire for sex, in the same way, secondly, his medicines also start to destroy libido. If you want to keep your sex life healthy, then try to keep yourself happy and depression does not even break around you.

6. Wrong Eating: Time-consuming food and wrong routine weaken your sex drive. The result of junk food and processed food is seen as a loss of libido. Eat regularly at regular times and have a balanced and nutritious diet.