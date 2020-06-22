India-China Border Tensions: “PM must be mindful of implications of words” ,says Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh, in a statement today on the Ladakh clash in which 20 soldiers were killed, said the Prime Minister must “always be mindful of the implications of his words” — an apparent reference to the controversy over PM Narendra Modi’s comments at an all-party meeting on Friday.

The former PM also said the Prime Minister and the government must “rise to the occasion to ensure justice for Colonel B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity.”

To do any less “would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith,” said Manmohan Singh, in his first response to the deadly face-off on June 15 at Galwan Valley.

“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” Manmohan Singh said.