India to urge Russia to rush delivery of S-400 air defence missile system

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for a three-day visit to Russia on Monday to participate in the Victory Day parade on 24 June. Rajnath’s visit was finalised in consultation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid New Delhi’s border tensions with China.

India is considering the option of urging Russia to ramp up the delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems, a defence ministry source said on condition of anonymity. It’s believed that Moscow had planned to delay delivery until December 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The speeding up the delivery of the $5.4-billion systems, for which India completed a large payment last year, is expected to be discussed during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s slated bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

While leaving for Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade on 24 June, the Indian Defence Minister tweeted that his visit is an opportunity to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.