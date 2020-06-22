Islamists attack Mohammad Kaif for celebrating International Yoga Day

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit,” he tweeted. However, he was soon attacked by Islamists who asked him to perform 5 times namaz (obligatory prayer performed by practicing Muslim) instead of Yoga.

“Don’t do this drama, do 5 times Namaz, you will stay fit with mind and soul,” one of the Twitter users said. He pointed out that at least cricketers like Kaif, Irfan (Pathan) and Yusuf (Pathan) should stay away from such ‘drama’.

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Bahi ye nautanki mat kar Namaz 5time ka padh full fit ????? with mind and soul..at least aap log to ye mat kar bhai. Kaif, Irfan, Yusuf aga aisi nautanki me fase ga to bad hai…?? — Azam (@Azam82055616) June 21, 2020