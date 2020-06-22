Security staff at Trivandrum Medical college contracts virus,High alert in Trivandrum

The state registered 138 new Covid infections today, the Covid situation in the state capital of Trivandrum suddenly got tensed as a security staff at Medical College tested positive for Covid.

The highest number of Covid treatments in the state are done in Trivandrum medical college and the staffs Covid infection was looked upon as a major flaw.Out of the 138 new Covid cases today, 4 contracted the virus through primary contacts.As a security staff is infected, the health department now faces a herculean task of tracing the primary contact list for keeping track of the infection.

Trivandrum Mayor K Srikumar said as the pandemic is showing trends of rise in the city, alternate day lockdown and strict controll of gatherings at malls and markets will be enforced.The vistors to Municipal Corporation office will be regulated and the Connimara market at Palayalam will operate with half outlets and shops opened at alternate days.

Elaborating the Covid measures Mayor K Srikumar said he looks forward for a meeting with ‘Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti’,and punitive actions including shuttering the shops, not in line with Covid regulations are under consideration.