Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s old pics with Mahesh Bhatt goes viral again : See Pics

Jun 22, 2020, 10:34 am IST

Veteran filmmaker MaheshBhatt was heavily trolled on Twitter by angry netizens after several conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death surfaced on social media.

Demanding a thorough investigation, social media users’ saught justice for Rajput and badly bashed Mahesh Bhatt after his old pics with Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty went viral on internet.

The pictures now going viral are two year old and was shared by Rhea herself in 2018 as she wished Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday. The pics then too had created quite a stir as the duo looked too cozy in the pics with Bhatt resting his head on Rhea’s shoulder.

A few pics  with shocking claims are going viral on Twitter, however, there is no confirmation about the accusations stated in the posts.

 

