UAE announces a good news for residence visa holders

Residence visa holder of Dubai can return to the country from June 22, Monday. Dubai has announced that it will reopen its doors for residence visa holders and tourists. Those who registered in gdrfa.ae website will be allowed to return to Dubai.

“Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the Emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the airline.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19. Residents will need to register their complete details in the terminal.