UAE announces important decision

The travel restriction imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been lifted by Abu Dhabi. The easing of travel restrictions between its regions will be lifted from June 23.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi will now be allowed to move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) from 6 am on Tuesday, starting June 23.

Movement of workers into Abu Dhabi is still prohibited. To apply for a permit, visit : https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit