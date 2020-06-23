Border bridge to China collapses in Uttarakhand alienating military border posts

A bridge which connects Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh to the Chinese border collapsed when a heavy duty truck was crossing over it.The bridge was the only access point for the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and its collapse cut-off the supply line for the border posts.

The truck carried a heavy land moving equipment the weight which collapsed the bridge.The equipment was meant to be used in the on-going road construction works up to the China border in the mountainous Johar valley in the district. Two persons including the truck driver were seriously injured and the area now remains cut-off from the rest of the state.

The incident happened around 9.10 a.m. when the heavy-duty truck was crossing the Rickety valley bridge near Munsiyari village on the Dhapa-Milam road. The truck crossed more than half the bridge and as it was reaching the other end, it suddenly crashed and the truck with the heavy equipment fell into the gorge. The locals rushed in to retrieve the two persons who received serious injuries and were shifted to the nearby hospital. The bridge is hardly 65 km away from the border.