Coronavirus : 18 members of Congress MLA’s family test positive for COVID19

Eighteen members of Congress MLA’s family have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

18 relatives of Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga’s family have tested positive for the viral infection. Among those infected include his wife.Malinga is the Congress MLA from Bari in Dholpur. He is a three-time legislator from Rajasthan.

He landed in controversy during the 2018 Rajasthan elections when it was alleged that he had forged documents to appear for Class X examinations in UP.An FIR was ordered against him in the case.

Rajasthan has so far reported 14,930 cases of coronavirus of which 349 people have died of the highly-contagious disease.