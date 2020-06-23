Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 372 new cases of COVID-19, while 631 patients have recovered and one more has died.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45,303 while there have been 33,046 recoveries in total and 303 deaths so far.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 40,867 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of all.