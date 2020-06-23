Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 9.1 million globally

According to an AFP tally, as of Monday, more than 9.1 million people have now been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide.

More than half of the 9,187,277 cases are in Europe and the United States: Europe having recorded 2,537,451 and the United States 2,281,903.

The number of cases globally has doubled since May 16 and more than a million new cases have been recorded in the past seven days. The official figures nevertheless reflect only a fraction of the true number, as many countries only test serious cases.

on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent out a fresh warning over the dangers of the coronavirus even as France returned to life by staging an annual music festival and sending millions of children back to school.

“The pandemic is still accelerating,” WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In India, the national capital recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death count from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.