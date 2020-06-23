Delhi riots: Pregnant Safoora Zargar gets bail on ‘humanitarian’ grounds

Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to Safoora Zargar on “humanitarian” ground. It also put the condition that she will not leave the national capital and refrain from influencing or hampering the ongoing.

The court directed Safoora to remain in touch with the Investigation Officer (IO) via phone at least once in 15 days and directed to provide a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The Delhi Police on Monday had dismissed pregnancy as a ground to grant Safoora her bail and opposed the Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator plea in the high court. Refusing to grant her bail on the ground of pregnancy, the police had submitted that as many as “39 deliveries have taken place in Delhi prisons in the last 10 years”.

The 27-year-old Jamia Coordination Committee Media Coordinator was arrested by the Special Cell on April 10 and is facing a case under anti-terror law, UAPA, in connection with the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi.