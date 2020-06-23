India Covid death count 8 th highest in the world,Records new high

India became the 8th nation in the world with the highest Covid deaths and recorded 14,011 deaths with 312 deaths in a single day. India covid count now stands at 4,40,215 cases as of Tuesday.

Along side worrying reports, the good part is the nations recovery rate also rises considerably. The recovery rate is around 56.38 percent with 2,48,189 patients cured so far. The state of Maharashtra continues to be epicentre of Covid in India followed by Delhi. Out of the 312 deaths reported yesterday 113 were from Maharashtra and and 58 from Delhi.

In the number of Covid infections India is now fourth in the world, just beneath Russia with 599705 Covid positives.US ,Brazil still continues to top the list of Covid infections.