Man kills pregnant wife for this shocking reason

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old man brutally killed his pregnant wife, following a tiff over a cup of tea in Barbar area of Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place Monday when the man, Babloo Kumar, lost his temper because the tea served to him by his wife had less sugar.He beat his wife Renu, 35, and slit her throat.

The couple’s three children woke up on hearing their father shout at their mother but when they entered the kitchen, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood, gasping for breath.

Babloo had married Renu about 12 years ago and the couple had three children.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) against Babloo on the complaint of Renu’s father, Badri Prasad.