PLA Commanding officer killed in Galvan, China confirms

China confirmed they lost a PLA Commanding officer in the fierce clash with India at Galvan Valley. The death of PLA Commander surfaced in the talks between Lt.Generals of the two sides at Moldo meeting point situated on Chinese side of LAC.

But the actual casualty count at PLA is still not disclosed by the Chinese. The Chinese state media ‘Global times’ recently tweeted that the casualty count is not disclosed to keep the political pressure on the Narendra Modi government to a minimum. Indian government will be under pressure if the casualty count on Chinese side is below 20- the number of Indian soldiers martyred in Galvan.

The Chinese state media in its tweet also hints the Indian government makes use of exaggerated figures in Chinese casualty for appeasing its extremely nationalistic party base.