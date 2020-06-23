Sanjay Gandhis death anniversary:Through the memoirs of Bacchan and Gandhi family

40 years have past for that gloomy morning on June 23,1980 when Sanjay Gandhi was killed when his Pitts-S2A plane crashed.

His death changed much of India’s political history as it brought his brother Rajiv Gandhi to political arena who was a professional pilot at the time. Contrary to popular perception, mega star Amitabh Bachchan’s close buddy was Sanjay and so much Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv was, however integral part of the small gang of kids in Allahabad consisting of Amitabh, Ajitabh, Sanjay and Rajiv. Gandhi’s and Bachchans’ tale of friendship dates back to Anand Bhavan, Allahabad. Amitabh Bacchan recalls attending screening of films like ‘Cranes are Flying’ and other Czech, Polish and Russian movies rich in anti-war message in Rashtrapathi bhawan together with Sanjay.

When Amitabh got married to Jaya in June 1973, the guest list was extremely short but Sanjay was present, representing the Gandhis. In fact, each time Sanjay visited Bombay, Amitabh would go his fiat car to receive him.

The marvel Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ has a tale to tell about the close ties Amitabh had with the Gandhi family.PM Indira Gandhi’s information and broadcasting minister Vidya Charan Shukla was clamping down on violence in Hindi films.Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay could have been heavily trimmed under the sensor board regulation when the friendship of Amitabh with the Gandhi family saved that gem of a movie with slight nibbles at the climax scenes.