US cries ‘foul’, Moves to regulate Air India’s chartered flights under Vande Bharat Mission

The US today pointed the Indian action of not allowing American carriers operate chartered flights on Indo-US routes. Terming Indian action ‘discriminatory’,the US transportation department issued a notification asking Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to operating charter flights. The Air India was operating flights to US under Vande Bharat mission.

Sharply alleging Indian government of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices”, Department of Transportation US (DOT),reminded Air India that it is operating charter air transportation services to and from India.

The department in its notification said, “We are notifying National Aviation Company of India Ltd, (Air India), a foreign air carrier of India that holds economic authority from Dept that it’ll be required, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order…: Department of Transportation, USA. …to obtain prior approval from the Department in the form of a statement of authorization before operating any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights to or from the United States: Department of Transportation, United States of America.”