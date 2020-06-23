US intelligence report reveals shocking information about Galwan Valley clash

A US intelligence report has said that China had ordered the attack on the Indian troops. The incident has heightened tensions between the two Asian powerhouses.The report also confirmed the casualties on the Chinese side.

Notably, the Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Community Party regime in Beijing, had on Monday admitted that it lost “less than 20” troops during the faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Citing “Chinese experts”, the Global Times had said that “the reason why China did not release the number” of its casualties is that Beijing “wants to avoid an escalation”.

On June 17, news agency PTI had mentioned official sources as saying that the Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Citing US intelligence reports, the official sources had added that the figure could be a combination of the total number of soldiers killed and seriously injured.