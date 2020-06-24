Coronavirus : 12 Trainee sailors at INS Shivaji test positive for COVID19

At least 12 more trainee sailors at the INS Shivaji in Lonavala hill station in Pune have tested Covid-19 positive post Unlock 1.0, an official said here on Tuesday.

After the lockdown was eased from June, these 157 sailors reported back for training at the INS Shivaji, were screened and sent to 14 days’ quarantine as per protocols.

Among them, one trainee sailor was found with symptoms and tested positive on June 18. In view of this, all the other high-risk contacts were also tested and a total 12 out of 157 have reported positive till date, said the official.

The Navy said that since the infection is restricted to one particular quarantine block, the possibility of its spread to other areas or personnel is considered negligible, though all precautions are being taken.