Coronavirus : Emirates suspends passenger services from Pakistan

Emirates airline on Wednesday suspended scheduled passenger services from Pakistan after certain passengers were tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from June 24,” the Dubai-based airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

However, the Dubai-based carrier said it will continue cargo and repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule and is working hard to resume service as soon as possible.

Reports said 26 passengers had tested positive for coronavirus on flight to Hong Kong on June 20. Those passengers had travelled from Pakistan and transited through Dubai airport and then boarded the second Emirates flight to Hong Kong.

Emirates had resumed scheduled service to three Pakistani cities Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to bring back stranded UAE residents after travel restrictions were by the UAE and Pakistan authorities.

Pakistan has been witnessing spike in new Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks, reaching 187,400 on Wednesday, June 24.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned earlier this month that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases will continue to rise, and a peak will be witnessed by the end of July or beginning of August.