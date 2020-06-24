Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE’s total coronavirus infections has jumped to 45,683 after the country recorded another 380 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

Two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 305, the ministry reported.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 657 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 33,703 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.