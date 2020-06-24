Coronavirus: Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Seven more Pakistan players have tested positive for Covid-19 after being screened ahead of their tour of England, taking the total to 10, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz tested positive along with team masseur Malang Ali.

The PCB on Monday confirmed Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan had tested positive for the virus.

“Like Haider, Haris and Shadab, none of the seven players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for Manchester,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing.”

Pakistan’s Test and limited-overs squads are set to tour England for three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals. They were due to fly out later this month before going into quarantine ahead of the first Test starting on July 30.