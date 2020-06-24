Diesel becomes costlier than petrol for the first time : Check today’s rates

For the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol as state-run oil companies raised price of diesel for the 18th day in a row on Wednesday.

In Delhi, diesel is now selling at Rs 79.88 per litre, while the price of one litre petrol is now Rs 79.76. Disel price was increased by 48 paise a litre on Wednesday while the petrol price remain unchanged.

Notably, the prices of diesel and petrol are also rising in other states but diesel will still continue to be cheaper than petrol due to lower taxes levied by other states but it is expected that the gap between the prices will shrink further.

On June 7, state-run oil companies restarted revising petrol and diesel prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.