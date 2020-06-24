Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar and UAE Dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has rised against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. As per market experts, the positive opening of the Indian share market, sustained foreign fund inflows and weak US currency supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange the India rupee opened at 75.61 per dollar, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close of 75.66 on Tuesday. Indian rupee is trading at 20.61 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 96.63.