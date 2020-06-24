Minor Hindu girl kidnapped in Pakistan forcibly converted to Islam

A minor Hindu girl has been abducted from Pakistan’s Sindh province, converted to Islam and married off to her kidnapper.The minor named Reshaman from Jacobabad in Sindh who was kidnapped and converted to Islam was married off to her abductor Wazir Hussain on June 18.

However, the girl has submitted an affidavit claiming to be 19-years-old and having converted to Islam on her own free will. Abduction and forced conversions of Hindu minor girls is rampant in Pakistan and has exposed the tall claims by the Imran Khan government of security and safety of minorities in the country.

According to the affidavit, Reshaman`s new Muslim name is Basheeran. There have been numerous cases of forced conversions involving Christian and Hindu girls, mostly minors, across Pakistan who are then married to Muslim men in Pakistan. Even police and politicians ignored their grievances and left the minorities to live a miserable life.

According to a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) report, at least 1,000 non-Muslim girls have forcibly converted to Islam in the country annually. Many of these girls belong to the Hindu community in Sindh, where about eight million Hindus live.